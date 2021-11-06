STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi BJP stages dharna near Kejriwal's residence, demands cut in VAT on petrol, diesel

Published: 06th November 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Saturday staged a dharna near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at Flagstaff Road here, demanding cut in value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

Leading the protesters, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that the party workers will continue the agitation unless Kejriwal announces reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel.

"The Kejriwal government is not bothered about common man and that is the reason it's paying no attention on prices of petrol and diesel," he claimed. There is a huge price difference now between the BJP-ruled states and Delhi ruled by the AAP.

The Kejriwal government should also now announce reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel without any delay, Gupta stated.

The central government on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre to give reprieve to consumers battered by record high retail fuel prices.

Since states charge local sales tax or VAT not just on the base price but also on the excise duty levied by the centre, the total incidence of price reduction is higher.

Petrol now costs Rs 103.97 per litre in Delhi against Rs 110.04 per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

