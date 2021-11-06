Pulling off a clean sweep

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

The ramifications of climate change are visible around us. Untimely rainfall, melting glaciers, increasing temperature, rising sea levels, these are just a few indicators of the crisis at hand. A pressing issue like this calls for key measures to drive change. What better, then, than coming together for the sake of a cause? There Is No Earth B, a volunteer-driven, leaderless organisation, which was formed in 2018 by a few Delhiites, decided to do just that for the sake of the environment.

In order to create a change, the group started organising various activities in parts of the city while disseminating information about environmental issues through their Instagram account. Over the years, as more people joined the team, the organisation spearheaded a movement for youngsters to become changemakers.

Volunteers of There Is No Earth B organise

regular clean-up drives in various parts of

Delhi-NCR such as Central Park

“When you are worried about climate change it is really important to have a support system that understands what you are going through. Ours has been that community for me. I love a feeling of collective action and support as well as our ever-eager urge to get our hands dirty,” says 19-year-old Sania Rehmani, who joined the group in 2019.

There Is No Earth B organises weekly clean-up drives in areas such as Sanjay Van and the Yamuna Bank. They also conduct regular clean-up drives in Central Park, Connaught Palace. “The idea behind clean-up drives is to evoke human consciousness. When passers-by look at a group of people collecting garbage from neighbourhoods, they realise it [littering] is a wrong thing to do. In fact, they also end up joining the drive [at times],” says Lalita Ganesh (30) who joined the group in 2019. After collecting the garbage, the group makes it a point to segregate the waste.

In the past, the team has also clubbed Nukkad Natak performances in public zones along with organising awareness drives and virtual panel discussions. They also use art to address environmental issues. Participating in online activism to raise their voice against various environmental issues, they have also supported petitions to preserve Assam’s Behali Reserve Forest, Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha, Satoli village in Nainital, among others.

Since the movement is spread across the country, volunteers of There Is No Earth B make it a point to organise clean-up drives in far-off areas as and when they get a chance to visit. “We believe in the power of individual change. Our volunteers regularly organise drives in order to assume our responsibility towards the environment. Our volunteers have also conducted clean-up drives at various areas of Chandigarh, Meghalaya as well,” concludes Ganesh.

