STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Reduce vehicle use by 30 per cent: CPCB to government as Delhi's pollution levels see worst spike

First four days of November saw stubble burning incidents go from 2,000 to 3,418; PM 2.5 spike in all hotpots

Published: 06th November 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Low visibility at AIIMS flyover due to smog cover post Diwali celebrations on Friday.

Low visibility at AIIMS flyover due to smog cover post Diwali celebrations on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar yadav)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In view of the severe spike in pollution levels post-Diwali, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in a meeting of the air pollution task force on Friday advised government, private offices and other establishments to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 per cent. This could be done by working from home, car-pooling and optimising field activities, it said. 

“As per inputs received from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) there were sudden unforeseeable low winds that resulted in severe air quality on Friday. Senior IMD scientist V K Soni said that the plunge in air quality might be attributed to sudden calming of winds, which could not be captured by the model,” the minutes of the task force meeting stated. 

The IMD has also indicated that air quality is likely to improve from Friday evening due to increased wind speed and will remain in the ‘very poor’ zone over the next two days, it said. As per an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), firecracker emissions on Diwali night majorly added to the existing load of pollutants.

ALSO READ: Smog chokes Delhi; crackers, farm fires lead to worst post-Diwali AQI in 5 years

Senior officials said that while stubble burning smoke is a macro aspect, which does not allow dispersion of pollutants, local firework emissions are trapped in the air with a much higher concentration. While all major pollution hotspots saw a multifold spike in PM 2.5 levels, Jahangirpuri station saw the steepest spike. “On Diwali, the 24-hour average concentration for PM 2.5 ranged from 315µg/m3 to 960µg/m3. Maximum average concentration was observed at Jahangirpuri breaching the 1000ug/m3 mark,” it said. 

It highlighted that trans-boundary movement of pollutants from stubble burning saw a huge increase in the last three days. Stubble burning incidents ranged from 50 to 1,000 in October last week, while first four days of November saw burning incidents go from 2,000 to 3,418 with change in wind direction from easterly to northwesterly on November 4 evening. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pollution delhi Diwali air pollution task force vehicle usage
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp