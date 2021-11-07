STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

100 people held under Arms Act, 85 under Excise Act, 22 under NDPS Act in Delhi in October: Data

Eighteen people were held under the Arms Act in north district and five country-made pistols and 10 cartridges were seized from their possession.

Published: 07th November 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 100 people were arrested under the Arms Act, 85 people under the Excise Act, and 22 people under the NDPS Act in three districts of the Delhi Police in October, according to official data.

Eighteen people were held under the Arms Act in north district and five country-made pistols and 10 cartridges were seized from their possession, it said.

According to the data, the southeast district registered 17 cases under the Arms Act and arrested 18 people.

Six firearms and 11 knives were recovered from their possession.

In the northeast district, 59 cases under the Arms Act were registered and 68 people have been arrested.

A total of 23 pistols, 45 live cartridges and 40 knives were recovered, it said.

The north, southeast and northeast districts made the arrest of 85 people under the Excise Act last month.

Among them, 19 were arrested in north, 44 in southeast, and 22 in northeast districts.

The southeast district registered 40 cases under the Excise Act, and recovered over 5,000 bottles of liquor, while 22 cases were registered in the northeast district and recovery of 431 bottles was made from there.

Northeast district registered 11 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, arrested 16 people and recovered over 31 kg drug, it said.

Whereas, southeast district registered five such cases and arrested five persons under this Act.

A total of 12.5 kg drug wa also recovered, the data said.

In the north district, one person was arrested under the NDPS Act and 104.6 grams smack was recovered.

The southeast district has registered 13 cases under the Gambling Act and arrested 44 people, while the northeast district has registered 11 such cases and arrested 42 people, the data added.

The national capital is divided into 15 police districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDPS Act Arms Act Excise Act Delhi
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp