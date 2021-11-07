STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

I visit temples as I'm Hindu, no one must have objections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he visits temples because he is a Hindu and no one should have objections on it.

Published: 07th November 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he visits temples because he is a Hindu and no one should have objections on it.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener, who arrived here on a two-day visit, was replying to a query on whether he was indulging in "soft Hindutva" by visiting temples.

"Do you go to the temple? I also go to the temple. There is nothing wrong in going to the temple. You feel peaceful when you visit it. What is their (those alleging soft Hindutva) objection? Why there should be any objection?. I am going to a temple because I am a Hindu. My wife visits the Gaurishankar temple," Kejriwal said.

Queried about Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's statement that the AAP was copying the coastal state's schemes like sponsoring pilgrimages, Kejriwal claimed the former was actually copying his party.

"I want to say Pramod Sawant is copying us. When I said we will give electricity free, he gave water free. When I said we will provide employment allowance, he announced about 10,000 jobs, and when I spoke about pilgrimages, he announced his scheme," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister, during his visit, met members of the Bhandari community, and also inducted labour unionist and mining stir leader Puti Gaonkar into the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Arvind Kejriwal delhi delhi CM
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp