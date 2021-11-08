STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

4 in 5 families in Delhi-NCR affected by air pollution, finds survey 

Only 20 per cent of the respondents experienced "no impact" of the polluted environment.

Published: 08th November 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid rising pollution levels in the national capital and adjoining areas, a survey conducted by a community social media platform has found that four in five families in the region have someone facing one or more ailments due to contaminated air.

The survey conducted by LocalCircles also said that 91 per cent of Delhi residents believe authorities were completely or partially ineffective in enforcing the ban on transportation, distribution and sale of crackers this Diwali.

More than 34,000 responses were received from residents of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad for the survey, a statement said.

Out of the respondents, 66 per cent were men and 34 per cent women, it said.

In the survey, the respondents were asked the kind of ailments faced by them since the last week as the Delhi-NCR's air quality turned severe.

"In response, 16 per cent respondents said they were experiencing sore throat or cough or both, another 16 per cent said runny nose, congestion or burning eyes, while 16 per cent said they were facing breathing difficulty," it said.

Only 20 per cent of the respondents experienced "no impact" of the polluted environment.

On an aggregate basis, four in five families in Delhi-NCR are now experiencing one or more ailments due to polluted air, the statement said. There were 24 per cent people who experienced all the above mentioned issues, while eight per cent experienced at least two of the symptoms.

Nearly 22 per cent of the respondents said they or someone in their family have already visited doctors or hospitals regarding air pollution-related ailments.

Meanwhile, only 28 per cent families in Delhi-NCR plan to use air purifiers and 61 per cent anti-pollution masks to cope with the current situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi pollution Delhi air Delhi air pollution Delhi-NCR
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp