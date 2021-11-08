STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP MP Parvesh Verma vows to defy Chhath ban in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has prohibited Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna river.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

A sign indicating the ban on Chhath festivities on Yamuna river bank.

A sign indicating the ban on Chhath festivities on Yamuna river bank. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The one-upmanship over Chhath celebration involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition BJP intensified on Sunday with saffron party MP Parvesh Verma asserting to defy the ban on celebrating the festival at Yamuna banks and challenging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop him if he can.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna river. The AAP and BJP leaders have been involved in a war of words over Chhath for the last several days. Meanwhile,  (AAP) legislators Sanjeev Jha and Vinay Mishra staged a protest accusing BJP of stopping them from preparing a Chhath ghat at Dwarka. 

Verma, the BJP MP from west Delhi, said that Kejriwal has prohibited celebration of Chhath at Yamuna ghats which is ‘unacceptable’. “I will be accompanied by Purvanchali brothers and sisters and we will clean the Chhath ghat at ITO and start the puja,” Verma said.  The DDMA had last week  allowed Chhath puja at designated sites excluding Yamuna banks. With PTI Inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP BJP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Disaster Management Authority
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp