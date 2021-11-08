BJP MP Parvesh Verma vows to defy Chhath ban in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The one-upmanship over Chhath celebration involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition BJP intensified on Sunday with saffron party MP Parvesh Verma asserting to defy the ban on celebrating the festival at Yamuna banks and challenging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop him if he can.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna river. The AAP and BJP leaders have been involved in a war of words over Chhath for the last several days. Meanwhile, (AAP) legislators Sanjeev Jha and Vinay Mishra staged a protest accusing BJP of stopping them from preparing a Chhath ghat at Dwarka.

Verma, the BJP MP from west Delhi, said that Kejriwal has prohibited celebration of Chhath at Yamuna ghats which is 'unacceptable'. "I will be accompanied by Purvanchali brothers and sisters and we will clean the Chhath ghat at ITO and start the puja," Verma said. The DDMA had last week allowed Chhath puja at designated sites excluding Yamuna banks.