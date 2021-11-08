STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi lawyers to abstain from work on Nov 9 over judgment convicting bar association ex-prez

A trial court on October 29 had convicted former Delhi High Court Bar Association President Rajiv Khosla for assaulting a woman lawyer in 1994.

Lawyers, Lawyer robes

Representational Image (Photo | D SAMPATH KUMAR)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi on Monday resolved to go on complete abstinence of work on Tuesday against the conviction of former Delhi High Court Bar Association President Rajiv Khosla in an assault case.

The judge noted that her allegation of being pulled by hair and arm by Khosla and the threat that she will not be allowed to practice from Delhi's Tis Hazari Court was "absolutely truthful and creditworthy."

The argument on sentencing will take place on November 15.

Notably, complainant Sujata Kohli went on to become a judge in the Delhi judiciary and retired as a District and Sessions Judge last year.

Against this backdrop, all the members of the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi held a meeting on Monday to discuss the judgement and called it partial, biased, and against all the cardinal principles of criminal jurisprudence.

“All the members of the Coordination Committee unanimously resolved to go on a complete abstinence of work in all the District Court for one day i.e. November 9, 2021, and also resolved to have a meeting with Hon'ble Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to discuss the matter,” the resolution by the committee said.

The committee further resolved that in case the matter is not resolved after the meeting with the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, the committee will observe the complete indefinite boycott of the court of the concerned judicial officer, it further stated.

The allegations against Khosla were that in July 1994, when he was the Secretary of Delhi Bar Association (DBA), he asked Kohli to join a seminar and on her refusal, threatened her that all facilities from the Bar Association would be withdrawn and she would be dispossessed of her seat as well.

Kohli had filed a civil suit on August 1, 1994, seeking injunction but despite that, her table and chair were removed from their spot.

Just before the civil judge hearing her suit could inspect the spot, Khosla, along with a mob of 40-50 lawyers, allegedly surrounded her, she claimed.

According to her complaint, Khosla pulled her hair, dragged her, twisted her arms, uttered filthy abuses, and threatened her.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar held Khosla guilty for offences punishable under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt involves the imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year, or with a fine which may extend to one thousand rupees.

For criminal intimidation, punishment involves the imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

