STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi-NCR air quality to fluctuate between 'very poor' and 'severe' this week; CPCB asks states to strictly implement GRAP

The central pollution watchdog also observed that substantially high emissions due to the bursting of firecrackers, local factors and stubble burning led to the decline in the air quality.

Published: 09th November 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday reviewed the air quality in Delhi-NCR observing that the contribution of stubble burning may rise in the next five days with the AQI fluctuating between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

The central pollution watchdog also observed that substantially high emissions due to the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, local factors and stubble burning led to the decline in the air quality of Delhi to the 'severe' category.

Taking stock of the situation, the CPCB directed the governments of Delhi, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to ensure strict implementation of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) measures including the sprinkling of water on roads.

Implementing agencies have been asked to submit daily reports to concerned state pollution control boards and committees.

During the virtual meeting of the sub-committee on Monday, its chairperson, CPCB Member Secretary Prashant Gargava, observed that due to sudden and unforeseeable change in meteorological factors, substantially high emissions on account of bursting of firecrackers and other local sources and high contribution of stubble burning, the air quality of Delhi declined to 'severe' but it is in 'very poor' category now.

The sub-committee reviewed air quality status as well as meteorological and air pollution forecasts.

"As per IMD's forecast, winds are expected to be north-westerly for the next five days which may possibly lead to a high contribution of stubble burning," the CPCB said, adding the air quality may fluctuate between the higher end of 'very poor' and 'severe' category in the coming days.

It directed the authorities to increase the frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads and sprinkling of water on roads and ensure that all brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are closed in Delhi-NCR.

It directed the states to maximise the generation of power from existing natural gas-based plants to reduce the operation of coal-based power plants in the NCR and intensify public transport services and introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel.

"States to disseminate information about air pollution levels and for creating awareness among citizens regarding steps to minimise air pollution."

"Implementing agencies, at appropriate level, must closely monitor actions taken and submit a daily report to concerned state pollution control boards and pollution control committees (SPCB/PCCs) which will review and further submit reports to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and CPCB," the pollution watchdog said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Pollution Control Board Delhi Pollution Delhi Air Pollution
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp