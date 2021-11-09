Delhi University Teachers' Association slams government for 'intimidating' principals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday accused the government of “using strong arm tactics” to “intimidate” principals and staff of the 12 colleges funded by it.

The DUTA’s allegations came after the government’s letter to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh asking him to take action against the principals of 12 government-funded colleges accusing them of “inciting teachers” and “creating a hostile education environment” over funding issues.

Condemning the government’s move, DUTA said, “Having failed miserably in its responsibility to release grants on time to ensure proper governance, it is now attempting to allege wrongdoing on the part of principals and employees. The letter to the VC from the Directorate of Higher Education is pernicious and must be withdrawn.” Responding to the letter stating that the principals were violating CCS (service conduct) rules, the teacher’s body said, CCS rules are not applicable on teachers/principals of central universities.

‘Initiate takeover’

DUTA demanded that DU should initiate takeover of these 12 colleges “to ensure smooth academic functioning” which was “crippled” due to govt’s “arbitrary stance”. The govt had shown its utter inability to govern these institutions, it added.