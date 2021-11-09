Just Dial summoned by Delhi Commission for Woman for promoting sex rackets 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Woman (DCW) on Monday summoned Just Dial to investigate its role in promoting sex rackets in spas. The Commission has also asked Delhi Police Crime Branch to register an FIR in the matter immediately.

DCW said that it has received several complaints against prostitution rackets being run in spas in Delhi. The Commission set up an investigative team that called Just Dial and sought numbers of spas operating in South Delhi.

“Within 24 hours, the Commission’s team received over 15 calls and 32 WhatsApp messages from certain ‘spas’, wherein pictures of over 150 young girls along with the rates of their services were shared. One spa shared a picture of about 14 young girls with half-night and full-night rates.

“Half night ka Rs 2,500, full enjoy, full corporate karegi and full night ka rate Rs 7,000”. Most of the other messages follow a similar pattern and claim to provide ‘body to body’, ‘sandwich’ massages with ‘beautiful and young’ Indian and Foreign girls who will satisfy,” said DCW.

Interestingly, the DCW only requested details of the spa services, but that turned into a request for sex and the so-called spas immediately provided details on their prostitution activities. Further, Just Dial management has been summoned to explain their policy for background checks of the ‘spas’ listed with them. It has also been asked to submit all details of spas and the amount taken by Just Dial to list them on their site. DCW sought these reports by November 12.