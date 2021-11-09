Single-window facility for e-vehicle charging stations in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to curb air pollution and push the public to adopt electric vehicles (EV), the Delhi Transport Department on Monday launched a ‘Single window facility’ for the installation of private EV charging stations in private and semi-public spaces such as malls, resident welfare associations, parking, housing group society, across the city.

The government will also provide a subsidy of Rs 6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants on the e-charger. Interested persons can get the e-charger installed in their premises for Rs 2,500, which will be installed in just seven days.

Also, all parking spaces in Delhi under the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (three MCDs), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and other government premises, should provide space for installation of e-charger. It would also be mandated for all the upcoming buildings to reserve 20 percent space for e-vehicles charging stations in their premises.

This single window process will be available online and via phone call. On the directions of the government, ‘Discoms’ have already empanelled 12 vendors to facilitate the installation of slow and moderate chargers. The tariff rate fixed by the government for the electricity consumed through these EV charging points are Rs 4.5 per unit.

“Besides the 100-plus public charging stations, one can now install private EV chargers at a connection cost of just Rs 2,500. The Delhi Government is driving Delhi’s journey to being the EV capital by increasing accessibility to charging infrastructure and hence doing away with any doubts and uncertainties one might have before buying an EV,” said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

However, the cost of e-charging stations for four wheelers is about Rs 2.32 lakh. Gahlot said, “Delhi has more two wheelers than cars, and the two-three wheelers causes’ maximum pollution in the city. So, we are focusing more on bringing out e-two wheelers to reduce pollution.”