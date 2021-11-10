STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP-Congress slugfest on new Rafale pay-off report

The Congress said that the BJP government sacrificed ‘National Security’, jeopardised the interests of the Indian Air Force and caused losses worth thousands of crores to the exchequer.

Published: 10th November 2021 07:50 AM

Rafale fighter jets

Rafale Fighter Jets. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP and Congress were engaged in a political slugfest over a new report by a French media outfit regarding kickbacks in the Rafale deal during the UPA tenure. BJP called Congress ‘I Need Commission’ party, while the latter demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe in the matter.
In fresh revelations, French investigative portal Mediapart alleged bogus invoices were used that enabled French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation to pay at least 7.5 million euros between 2007 and 2012 in secret commissions to a middleman to help it secure the Rafale deal with India.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been targeting the Modi government over fighter deal, accusing him of spreading “canard, disinformation and lies” and asked him to respond to the French media report claiming commissions were paid between 2007 and 2012 for securing the Rafale deal with India.

Responding to BJP’s comments, Gandhi asked party workers not to stop or be afraid of fighting against the corrupt Central government. “When the truth is with you in every step, then what is there to worry about? My Congress colleagues, keep fighting against the corrupt Central government. Don’t stop, don’t get tired, don’t be afraid,” Gandhi said.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said the only answer to the charges is to conduct a JPC inquiry into the Rafale issue. “If kickbacks have been given, then there has to be an inquiry. Why are you running away from the inquiry? It is clear there is a need for a JPC inquiry for which we are asking the government,” he said.

The Congress said that the BJP government sacrificed ‘National Security’, jeopardised the interests of the Indian Air Force and caused losses worth thousands of crores to the exchequer. It highlighted the report’s claim of the CBI and the ED having information in 2018 related to the secret commissions paid by French aviation firm Dassault to a middleman to ask why the Modi government did not initiate an investigation and accused it of a cover-up.

The Modi government had inked a deal on September 23, 2016, to procure 36 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation after a nearly seven-year exercise to procure 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft for the Indian Air Force did not fructify during the UPA regime. Lashing out at Congress, Patra alleged that it was the dissatisfaction of the Congress and the Gandhi family that was the main reason behind the negotiations falling through during the UPA government.

To the Congress’ contention why the government has not probed the matter, the BJP spokesperson said the middleman was arrested in a corruption case and probe agencies are looking into it

