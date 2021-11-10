STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budget for Bhajanpura flyover in Delhi gets go-ahead 

The flyover is expected to decongest the roads from daily traffic jams and chaotic situations that occur on the existing road.

Published: 10th November 2021 07:26 AM

The length of the corridor will be 1.4km and 20 meter wide six lane flyover covering two crossings. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday approved the financial expenditure for the construction of the much awaited integrated structure of flyover-cum-metro station between the proposed metro stations at Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura of Maujpur-Majlis Park Corridor of Phase IV project.

On the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor, a double decker viaduct will come up between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar stations. This Metro viaduct will be on the upper deck, while the PWD road flyover will be on lower deck. The length of the double decker viaduct will be about 1.4 km. The government approved the project and sanctioned Rs 220.10 crore in its Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting. The first of its kind double decker flyover cum metro corridor will be constructed jointly by DMRC and PWD and will save around Rs 180 crore of the taxpayers’ hard earned money, said a statement issued from the office of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The length of the corridor will be 1.4km and 20 meter wide six lane flyover covering two crossings — Karawal Nagar (Yamuna Vihar/Bhajanpura) and Ghonda Chowk (Brijpuri). The flyover is expected to decongest the roads from daily traffic jams and chaotic situations that occur on the existing road.
“The joint effort of DMRC and PWD will save about Rs140 crore to the taxpayers in the construction of flyover and Rs 40 crore in the construction of metro.  

The cost of the flyover including shifting of utilities was Rs 359.70 but due to composite structure the cost was reduced by about Rs 140 crore to Rs 220.10 crore. Similarly the cost of the 1,457 meter Metro line stretch was Rs 105 crore, which has been reduced to Rs 67 crore,” said the minister.

