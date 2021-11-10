Delhi Metro's Green Line extension till Indraprastha

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commuting will soon become easy for the people of Haryana and Outer Delhi areas. Delhi Metro’s Green Line, which currently ends at Inderlok station, will be extended till Indraprastha station, providing direct connectivity to Central, New, Old, West and East Delhi under Phase IV projects.

The proposed 12-km long Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will provide seamless connectivity to LNJP Hospital, Indira Gandhi Hospital, IG Stadium, Old Delhi monuments and areas like Chandni Chowk. Currently, the Green Line has interchange facility at Inderlok towards Red Line and at Kirti Nagar for Blue Line. With the extension, it will also have interchange facility at Nabi Karim for Magenta Line, at Delhi Gate for Violet Line and Indraprastha for Blue Line.

Further, it will have an interchange facility to Pink Line as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is constructing a halt platform to connect Green Line’s Punjabi Bagh and Pink Line’s Punjabi Bagh West stations, which will be opened for public use next year.

Currently, the 29.64-km Green Line connects Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh (Marg) to Kirti Nagar and InderLok. “The ridership on this corridor is less compared to the others. It will increase following the extension as residents of Haryana’s areas bordering the national capital and Outer Delhi areas Tikri, Savda Ghevra and Mundka will have seamless connectivity to Dwarka, Raj Nagar Extension, Vaishali and Noida. Also, the people who live in rural parts of the city will have direct connectivity to hospitals, railway station and the NCR region,” said a government official.

The 12-km extension of Green Line will have 10 stations on the stretch: Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Indira Gandhi Stadium and Indraprastha. Six corridors were proposed under Phase IV project, of which the central government approved three lines in 2019 and the work has also started. The remaining three corridors were cleared by the Delhi government and the Centre’s final approval is expected by the year-end.

The three metro corridors that have been approved under Phase IV -— Rithala-Bawana-Narela (22.91 km), Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block (8.38 km) and Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.37 km) — with a combined length of over 43 km. The total cost is estimated at about Rs 12,586 crore.