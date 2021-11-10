Delhi University professor's wife's alleged murderer arrested by police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police arrested a man from North Delhi’s Burari area for allegedly strangling his former employer’s wife to death on Monday. According to the police officials, the accused, Rakesh, used to work as a driver for the couple and was sharing the same residence with them at West Sant Nagar.

On Monday evening at around 7, constable Bhim found the accused loitering near Pepsi Road, Burari. On being questioned, he confessed that he had killed his sister-in-law Pinki. The accused disclosed that he met Virender Kumar in 2018, an assistant professor in Delhi University. Kumar hired him as a driver. Kumar later married Pinki in February this year, who asked her husband to evict Rakesh from the house.