Delhi Commission For Women seeks police report on acid attack victim

The Commission has also asked the police to trace the location from where the acid was bought and the action taken against the seller,” the statement read. 

Published: 11th November 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Acid Attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has sought a report from police in case of the 26-year-old woman who was attacked with acid allegedly by a man after she refused to leave her husband and marry him, it said on Wednesday. 

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal with member Promila Gupta, on Wednesday visited the hospital in Delhi where the woman is battling for her life. She was attacked in Bawana on November 3. The accused was arrested three days later.

The Commission has issued a notice to the police seeking copy of the FIR. “The Commission has urged Delhi Police to ensure that the statement of the survivor under Section 164 is recorded immediately in front of a Magistrate at the hospital itself.

The Commission has also asked the police to trace the location from where the acid was bought and the action taken against the seller,” the statement read. “She has been terribly burnt and has lost her vision as well. Strongest action should be taken in the matter and it’s high time retail sale of acid is banned in India,” Maliwal said.

