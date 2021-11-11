STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Dengue may be fatal for co-morbid, say doctors

“These diseases can often cause recurring illnesses in child survivors and can affect their physical and neurological health,” said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee.

Published: 11th November 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

The team found that mosquitoes infected with dengue virus showed greater sensitivity to heat.

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Dengue has claimed nine lives in the national capital so far this year, highest in the past three years. Experts say that those who suffer comorbidities or have compromised immunity pose a higher risk of falling prey to the vector-borne disease.

Anti-mosquito drive on war footing

“People living nearby open drains and water systems are also more prone towards catching vector borne diseases,” said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Speaking about comorbidities, Dr Vineeta Tandon, consultant, internal medicine, PSRI Hospital noted that dengue may be more fatal for patients with cirrhosis, chronic kidney disease, diabetes mellitus hypertension, immunosuppression and pregnancy. “With dengue comes many complications like dengue hemorrhagic fever, shock syndrome which may lead to death in patients. Kids and elderly face higher risk of fatality,” she said.

However, Dr Tandon is of the opinion that the most deadly vector-borne disease is malaria where the deaths can be caused due to liver failure with jaundice, renal failure, shock, hematological complications, pulmonary edema, and central nervous system involvement.

In children, vector-borne diseases can lead to anemia, weight loss, poor growth and developments as they have developing organs and are more prone towards the damage which can be caused by the serious manifestations of the disease.“These diseases can often cause recurring illnesses in child survivors and can affect their physical and neurological health,” said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dengue
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp