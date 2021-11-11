Woman attacked with blade by stalker in Delhi; arrested

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old married woman was attacked with a blade when she resisted the advances of an acquaintance who had been allegedly stalking and pressuring her to marry him, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Sushil alias Ponta (21), a resident of Wazirabad, was arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

Police said the accused had been harassing the woman over a period of time and had also harmed her in the past when she rejected his advances, but she never approached the police.

The incident took place at Nehru Vihar area of Timarpur in north Delhi on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman had gone to drop her two children for their tuition classes at Nehru Vihar.

While she was returning, the bike-borne accused intercepted her and threatened her to come along with him to a nearby area.

Fearing the consequences, she accompanied the man to a deserted place.

He then attacked her with a blade on her neck, a senior police officer said.

When she raised an alarm, the accused fled on his motorcycle and also took away her mobile phone so that she does not approach the police immediately, he said.

As she shouted for help, a police team patrolling the area reached the spot, he added.

The woman was immediately taken to the hospital by the team and she was discharged the same day after treatment, the officer said.

In her statement, she alleged that the accused used to often harass her and forced her to marry him, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Based on the victim's statement, a case was registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), 379 (punishment for theft), 354 D (Stalking) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at the Timarpur Police Station and an investigation was taken up.

" A team was constituted under the supervision of ACP Timarpur Swagat Patil along with SHO Timarpur, Tribhuvan Negi for guidance. The team comprising Sub Inspector Yogender, head constable Narayananpati and constable Swaran was constituted for arresting the accused," police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Sushil was arrested from Gopalpur on Wednesday, they said.

The accused told the police that he knew the woman and was friends with her, but for the last few months, she was ignoring him.

He said her behaviour angered him and he assaulted her, police said.

Police said they have managed to recover the stolen mobile phone along with the motorcycle of the accused.