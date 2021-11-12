'Calculated attack': Court frames murder charges against four accused in 2020 Delhi riots

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court here has framed charges against four for allegedly murdering a man during the Delhi riots last year. According to the prosecution, the accused were part of an unlawful assembly which committed violence with a common objective of rioting and murdering one Deepak during the riots.

“The conspiracy is also writ large by the calculated attack on the victim by the unlawful assembly,” the court observed.

“By the manner of their mobilisation, the said unlawful assembly can be said to have conducted itself for riots and other offences like murder of deceased Deepak, in prosecution of their common objective,” said Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.

According to the charge sheet, accused persons namely Anwar Hussain, Kasim, Shahrukh and Khalid Ansari were part of the unlawful assembly which committed violence and murdered Deepak. The charges were framed against the accused under several sections of the IPC including Section 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 302 (murder) read with Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 120B (Criminal conspiracy). Police had arrested the accused in last year.

“The prosecution has been able to satisfy the court that the accused persons had committed riots and hit the deceased Deepak with a deadly weapon causing his death. Since the unlawful assembly was fully armed and in that pursuit, they had chased, apprehended and killed the deceased and from their conduct, it can be said that it was a case of criminal conspiracy,” the court stated.

During the investigation, a witness stated that he saw a mob during the riots which caught one person who came from 66 Foota Road. The man was beaten mercilessly and stabbed by Anwar, Khalid, Kasim, Shahrukh, etc.

