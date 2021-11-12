STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Causes of non-institutional deaths in Delhi remain unknown, says report

The report stated that there is 1 dispensary for 18,226 people in Delhi while the Urban Development Plans Formulation and Implementation norm states there should be one dispensary for 15,000.

Published: 12th November 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Praja Foundation released its report on the ‘State of Health in Delhi’. (Representational Image)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Causes of non-institutional deaths, which amounted to 39 per cent of the total deaths (1,42,789) in Delhi in 2020, remain unknown as the annual report on registration of births and deaths by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics and office of chief registrar does not provide data, said a report prepared by Praja Foundation.

Praja Foundation released its report on the ‘State of Health in Delhi’ on Thursday. The report also found that between the age group of 25 to 64 years, which is the productive age, a majority of 17,284 (54%) deaths were reported in 2020, out of a total of 32,156 non-communicable diseases (NCD) deaths.

“As per the Registration of Birth and Death (RBD) Act, causes for both institutional and non-institutional deaths are to be recorded. This data provides an understanding of the reasons for deaths and the diseases causing the deaths to enable better planning of healthcare services as well as better policy making,” stated Mangesh Pednekar, Director, Healis Sekhsaria Institute for Public Health.

The report stated that there is 1 dispensary for 18,226 people in Delhi while the Urban Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (UDPFI) norm states there should be one dispensary for 15,000. Delhi is quite close to the UDPFI norms. 

However, there exists major gaps in human resource allocation for healthcare. Municipal Corporation of Delhi and state dispensaries and hospitals cumulatively had 22% vacancy of medical staff and  37% of para-medical staff. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praja Foundation State of Health in Delhi
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp