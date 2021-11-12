STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPCB advises people to avoid going outdoors in view of severe air pollution in Delhi

It was observed that meteorological conditions will be highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants till November 18 in view of low winds with calm conditions during the night.

A traffic policeman wearing an anti-pollution mask mans traffic amid smog and air pollution in New Delhi. | PTI File Photo

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central pollution watchdog on Friday advised people to avoid going outdoors and directed government and private offices to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 per cent due to severe air pollution in the national capital.

In an order, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that at a review meeting held earlier in the day, it was observed that meteorological conditions will be highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants till November 18 in view of low winds with calm conditions during the night.

Delhi recorded its 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) to 471 by 4 pm, the worst this season so far. It was 411 on Thursday. Faridabad (460), Ghaziabad (486), Greater Noida (478), Gurugram (448) and Noida (488) also recorded severe air quality at 4 pm.

"Government and private offices and other establishments are advised to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 per cent (by working from home, car-pooling, optimising field activities, etc). People are advised to limit outdoor activities and minimise their exposure," the CPCB said.

It also said that the implementing agencies, at appropriate level, must closely monitor actions taken and submit daily report to pollution control boards and committees concerned which will review and further submit reports to the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) and CPCB."Concerned agencies must be in complete readiness for implementation of measures under 'emergency' category as per GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan)," it said.

