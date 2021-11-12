Family of Delhi doctor who died of Covid yet to get Rs 1.6-crore reimbursement

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Months after the death of the doctor due to Covid-19, his family claimed that the state authorities were yet to reimburse an amount of around Rs 1.6 crore. The deceased, Dr Amit Gupta (39), was associated with the Delhi government hospital. “A bill of Rs 83,43,819 was cleared on July 9 this year. The bill amounting Rs 72,29,619 submitted on July 15 and the bill amounting Rs 95,12,982 submitted on August 28 are still pending,” said a family member on Thursday.

Dr Gupta got infected with the virus while treating corona patients in April this year. After a long battle, he succumbed on August 14. His lungs were badly infected due to coronavirus from which he could not recover. He lost his life at a hospital in Hyderabad.

“Delhi’s health minister had promised the family that the government would reimburse all the expenses for the treatment. However, now we are left in the lurch running for compensation. We had to borrow money from various lenders to pay for the hospital bills,” said a member of the family. Gupta had undergone lung transplant surgery, owing to which he had developed infections and was at an extremely critical stage.

He was flown to Hyderabad for ECMO support treatment on May 23. On the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission , the government had reimbursed an amount of Rs 83.43 lakh. “We are old and it is difficult to run around government offices for the follow-up.

Now the money lenders have started asking for their money back. Our hope to get help from Delhi government is fading,” the family member added. The government had earlier assured of bearing the expenses of Dr Gupta’s medical treatment. “Family is surviving on a pension. We are unable to come out of financial crisis without government help,” said the family member.