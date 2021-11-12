STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JNU teacher body seeks release of pension

In 2019, 48 faculty members were chargesheeted under the CCS rules for participating in a one-day protest the previous year.

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Thursday demanded the immediate release of pension and other benefits of retired faculty withheld by the university. The university administration was not following court orders on the matter, it alleged.

“In standing with the retired faculty in their fight for justice, JNUTA demands the immediate release of all pension and all other benefits to all retired faculty whose dues have been withheld by the administration on the orders of the vice-chancellor,” the JNUTA said.

In 2019, 48 faculty members were chargesheeted under the CCS rules for participating in a one-day protest the previous year. In August 2019, the high court had stayed the chargesheet. “Yet despite that the VC ordered the holding back of pensions and other benefits for faculty as and when they retired. Individual faculty members were therefore forced to approach the courts for remedy,” the statement said.
 

