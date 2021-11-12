STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Republic Day violence: Delhi HC dismisses plea for action against cops for failing to discharge duty

The petition by Dhananjai Jain, a Delhi resident, also sought to remove people squatting under the garb of farmers agitation and to clear of all the roads and public places.

Published: 12th November 2021 02:51 PM

Farmers post flags on a dome of Red Fort after their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed "for default" a petition seeking action against Delhi Police officers for failing to discharge their duty when violence broke out at the Red Fort on Republic Day following a tractor parade by farmers protesting against central farm laws.

Noting that nobody was present on behalf of the petitioner when the matter was called, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh observed that the petitioner remained unrepresented on the last few occasions as well. "The petition is therefore dismissed for default," the bench said.

Filed in January, the petition by Dhananjai Jain, a Delhi resident, also sought to remove people squatting under the garb of farmers agitation and to clear of all the roads and public places.

The petitioner further sought the removal Delhi Police Commissioner from his position with immediate effect following the violence on Republic Day and prayed for a direction to the Centre to put adequate paramilitary forces to protect important monuments and to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens of Delhi and restore the feeling of confidence and security amongst them.

"Grave and emergent situation arose in the capital of Delhi when on the Republic Day, that is, January 26, the celebrations were underway. The farmer agitation, which was going on for last so many days, took a very aggravated and violent turn and the farmers reached the interiors of Delhi armed with weapons, hockey sticks, swords and other assault weapons disturbing the peace and law and order and tranquillity in the capital of Delhi city apart from demeaning the Republic Day festivity," the petition claimed.

It added that thousands of protesters reached the interiors of Delhi up to Red Fort and other crucial parts of the city in a totally unchecked and unrestrained manner. It said that the armed police of Delhi failed in its duty to keep its honour by protecting the token of sovereignty and Delhi Police did not take timely decision to allow officials to wield appropriate force.

