480 dancers to be selected through national competition for Republic Day 2022

NEW DELHI: In a first, 480 dancers selected through four levels of competitions across the states will be performing at Rajpath during the Republic Day celebrations. To pick grassroots-level talent, the ministry of culture is holding a talent hunt — Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav. The competition is held in association with the defence ministry, which plan and organise the R-Day event every year.

Participants will be allowed to adopt four styles of dancing — classical, folk, tribal or fusion or contemporary. Briefing about the dance competition, minister of state for culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday said that under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a mobile application and web portal had been developed through which dancers could send their names for the dance competition.

“Following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various competitions for the Republic Day function are being organised by the two ministries. While the January 26 parade will be handled by the defence ministry, the culture ministry has been given responsibility to hold cultural programmes,” said Lekhi. The competition is open to all in the age group of 16-25 years. The selection will be done at four levels — district, state, zone and national. The month-long exercise will commence from November 17 till December 19.

The grand finale will take place at Talkatora Stadium in which the final 480 dancers will be shortlisted. They would be trained by experts and professionals for the performance at Rajpath. Lekhi added that the PM had envisioned Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari hence it is important to take the celebrations and programmes to the grassroot level involving the people across the country. “Also, connecting the youth to our heritage and culture is an essential component of the Azadi event,” she said.

The ministries are also planning various special programmes for the occasion, including a mega event to pay tribute to martyrs by involving their families, youth exchange programmes and a series of comics on the subject. The defence ministry will also honour 75 defence officers and jawans.