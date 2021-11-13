STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coach held for wrestler Nisha Pahalwan and her brother's murder in Haryana

The sleuths also recovered the pistol allegedly used for the murder from Barak’s possession. Both the accused are residents of Rohtak, Haryana. 

Published: 13th November 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Barak (R) and Sachin Dhaiya were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police

Pawan Barak (R) and Sachin Dhaiya were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a wrestling coach — Pawan Barak (25)  — in connection with the murder of budding wrestler Nisha Pahalwan and her brother Suraj, who were shot dead in Haryana’s Sonepat on Wednesday.

Barak’s associate Sachin Dahiya (23), who was among the four other persons present at the crime scene, was also arrested by the Special Cell of the city police. Dahiya was found previously involved in two cases under the Arms Act, DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. 

The sleuths also recovered the pistol allegedly used for the murder from Barak’s possession. Both the accused are residents of Rohtak, Haryana.  The two other accused — the coach’s wife and his brother-in-law — were arrested on Thursday evening by Haryana Police. The accused persons have been booked under IPC sections 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and also under the Arms Act.

Nisha and Suraj were killed and their mother suffered injuries as assailants opened fire on them. The mother was admitted to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak. The incident took place around 2 pm on Wednesday and five to six rounds of bullets were fired. Nisha had trained for three years at the wrestling academy run by Barak in Sonepat’s Halalpur village. Her mother alleged the coach molested her and when she confronted him, he shot Nisha and her 19-year-old brother dead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Nisha Pahalwan Wrestler Murder Case Haryana Police
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp