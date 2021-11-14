Emergency measures announced by Kejriwal 'band-aid solution' to pollution problem, say experts

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming the emergency measures announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to deal with the air pollution in the national capital as "band-aid solution", environment experts called for a long-term resolution to the recurring problem.

Kejriwal on Saturday announced various emergency measures, including the closure of schools for a week, a ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city.

After an emergency meeting, he said that his government will also present a proposal for lockdown before the Supreme Court.

Jyoti Pande Lavakare, the co-founder of Care For Air which is committed to clean air in India, said, "These are just band-aid measures. Every year, the entire Indo-Gangetic plains face this issue. At least, the Delhi government is doing something but it is too little, too late."

"The problem needs a concerted, collaborative effort by all the five states.

What will Delhi do if the crop fires are happening in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana? Even the odd-even rule won't help since between Diwali and stubble burning, the AQI levels have reached dangerous levels," she said.

Lavakare questioned the government on the smog towers set up in Delhi and "had cost so much of public money".

"They should be sucking the pollution of Delhi and making its air breathable. The prime minister should lead the way in tackling the issue."

"This is having a long-term impact on the health of the people. The problem should be solved at the off-peak time and not at the on-peak time. The judiciary is trying but this is a colossal failure of the governments -- be it at the Central or state levels," Pande added.

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, said the measures announced by Kejriwal are only emergency solutions but the need of the hour.

"These are band-aid solutions and not a long-term cure for the pollution problem. The governments -- centre and state -- have unfortunately failed to address the problem. They do not take up the issue the rest of the year but only wake up in October and November when there is a rise in pollution levels. These measures are emergency measures but they are the need of the hour."

He also said that these measures were introduced only after the Supreme Court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take immediate measures to tackle the situation.

Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation, the Supreme Court on Saturday suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital as it asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality.

The Supreme Court asked the Delhi government on Saturday about the steps taken by it to control air pollution in the national capital and sought to know if the smog towers installed by it were working.

"The Delhi government has said it has installed smog towers. Are these working?" a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked senior advocate Rahul Mehra, who appeared in the court on behalf of the city government.

Mehra told the bench that the smog towers are working.

"The AQI was 84 on September 30 and now it has become 474. We have increased to 390 points. It is like smoking 20 cigarettes a day even if you are a non-smoker. While this court will look into various other factors, it is probably the stubble burning. If PUSA people can look into it", he told the bench, also comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

Mehra said he will place on record a detailed affidavit about the steps taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The top court, however, said, "Affidavits and arguments are okay but the people want that the air pollution should be reduced."

It also said it has become a fashion to blame the farmers for air pollution.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by environmental activist Aditya Dubey and law student Aman Banka, who sought directions to provide stubble-removing machines to small and marginal farmers for free.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently inaugurated the "country's first smog tower" at Connaught Place and said it will prove to be a milestone and many such structures can be installed in the city if the pilot project yields results.

He had said the concentration of PM2.5 had reduced from 150 micrograms per cubic metre to 100 micrograms per cubic metre and that of PM10 from 300 micrograms per cubic metre to 150 micrograms per cubic metre in the national capital since 2014 due to the efforts made in the last few years.

PM2.5 refers to fine particles that penetrate deep into the body and fuel inflammation in the lungs and the respiratory tract, leading to the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory problems, including a weak immune system.

"This is the first such smog tower in the country. It is a new technology. We have imported it from the US. The structure will suck polluted air from above and release clean air from below. It will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second," Kejriwal had told reporters.