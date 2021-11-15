STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-pollution campaign should be collective duty: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

“It is our collective duty to reduce pollution by coming forward at an individual and community level.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Appealing to Delhiites to join ‘Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virrudh’ campaign, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that every citizen should use public transport at least for one day every month, walk or cycle as their contribution to reducing pollution.

“It is our collective duty to reduce pollution by coming forward at an individual and community level. We can lay the foundation of a healthy Delhi by reducing our share of pollution by taking small steps like turning off the engine at traffic signals and switching to public transport,” said the minister.

Sisodia said this during the one-day neighbourhood Raahgiri programme organised by the Delhi government’s Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) in association with Raahgiri Foundation under the theme of anti-pollution campaign ‘Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virrudh’ to spread awareness about pollution in Patparganj Vidhan Sabha.

“Industry and construction stakeholders should reduce their share of pollution. It should be considered that at a construction site, there is the least amount of dust flying. Smog guns should be installed on major construction sites and water should be continuously sprinkled.

Industry should also move towards the latest sources of renewable energy to reduce its share of pollution,” he noted. The Raahgiri event held from 7 am to 10 am at Patparganj where stretch between BSES Yamuna Power Limited Office and Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar were opened to the public completely free of traffic. 

