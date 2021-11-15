Coolest day of the season in Delhi, mercury set to dip further

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Sunday recorded the lowest temperature of the season with the minimum settling at 10.1 degree Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is the city’s base station, recorded 10.1 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature was 28.1 degree Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 83 per cent. “Mainly clear sky. Shallow fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 27 and 10 degree Celsius respectively,” IMD statement said. As per the IMD forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming week. The IMD has predicted that the minimum temperature might be in single digit by Wednesday, while maximum temperature may also drop by 3-4 degrees.

“Winters are setting in. At 10.1 degrees, Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season. The lowest minimum 6.5 degree is the lowest in plains over Siker in Rajasthan. Delhi may also witness single digit minimum,” tweeted Mahesh Palawat of Skymet.

According to the experts, with the absence of western disturbance to impact the northern part of the country for the next few days, there are chances of the minimum temperature to witness a gradual dip.

The change may not be a significant one, but the temperature for the next two-three days is likely to see a drop further.