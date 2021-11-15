Hematoma caused by dengue treated in Delhi hospital

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: Dengue has been found to cause other severe critical health complications. At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), three cases of rare abdominal wall hematomas, diagnosed with dengue along with abdomen pain and low haemoglobin, have been successfully treated.

“We have had three such patients recently having abdominal wall and retro peritoneal haematomas. Ranging from 30 to 60 year age group presenting with confirmed dengue with pain in the abdomen and low haemoglobin which in detailed evaluation were found to have bleeding in the abdominal wall and psoas muscle.

Timely diagnosis and appropriate timely supportive treatment helped us get all of them out of the crisis situation and recover well,” said Dr Atul Gogia, Senior Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, SGRH.

Dr Gogia said it is very rare to have muscle hematomas. “First case reported for muscle hematoma in dengue patients was published in 2001 and after that there have been sporadic reports on this problem,” he added. Among bleeding complications in dengue, Dr Atul Kakar, VC, medicine, at the facility explained that muscle hematomas were rare and common sites of intramuscular hematomas were rectus sheath, posas and iliacus sheath.