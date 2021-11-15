STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hematoma caused by dengue treated in Delhi hospital

Dengue has been found to cause other severe critical health complications.

Published: 15th November 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

The team found that mosquitoes infected with dengue virus showed greater sensitivity to heat.

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Dengue has been found to cause other severe critical health complications. At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), three cases of rare abdominal wall hematomas, diagnosed with dengue along  with abdomen pain and low haemoglobin, have been successfully treated.

“We have had three such patients recently having abdominal wall and retro peritoneal haematomas. Ranging from 30 to 60 year age group presenting with confirmed dengue with pain in the abdomen and low haemoglobin which in detailed evaluation were found to have bleeding in the abdominal wall and psoas muscle.

Timely diagnosis and appropriate timely supportive treatment helped us get all of them out of the crisis situation and recover well,” said Dr Atul Gogia, Senior Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, SGRH.

Dr Gogia said it is very rare to have muscle hematomas. “First case reported for muscle hematoma in dengue patients was published in 2001 and after that there have been sporadic reports on this problem,” he added. Among bleeding complications in dengue, Dr Atul Kakar, VC, medicine, at the facility explained that muscle hematomas were rare and common sites of intramuscular hematomas were rectus sheath, posas and iliacus sheath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dengue Hematoma Delhi
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp