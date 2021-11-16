Delhi police launches investigation into AISA-ABVP clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after several students were injured after clashes erupted between the members of left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) student wing Akhil Bhratiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi Police officials launched an investigation into the matter on Monday.

DCP (South-West) Gaurav Sharma said: "On 14th November, an information regarding slogans being raised and apprehension of quarrel was received in PS Vasant Kunj, North. Police swiftly responded to the call. However, no quarrel was found taking place on the spot. It was learnt that heated arguments had taken place between two groups of students on account of organising a seminar in the student union hall."

DCP Sharma said that the police received a written complaint from the ABVP and a complaint from one student affiliated with the Left students' wing. However, police said the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had not lodged any complaint so far. "Both the sides are leveling allegations against each other of disrupting their meetings and quarreling with each other," said the DCP.

The ruckus between the two rival student wings - ABVP and AISA - took place on Sunday evening over who had the permission to organize a meeting in the students’ room. The ABVP alleged that they had informed the university administration and had the permission to hold a meeting in the students' room but the left student party AISA- SFI barged into the room demanding to vacate the room for their event.

In a statement, AISA said: "The organization had booked the JNUSU office for 14 November evening to hold their programme. On the night of 14 November, when the organisers reached JNUSU office to begin their programme, they found that JNUSU office was occupied by some 15 members of ABVP. Activists from AISA along with the organisers of the meeting told the ABVP activists, asking them to leave the Union Office. The ABVP members started abusing them."

Meanwhile, ABVP state president Sidharth Yadav said, "Many ABVP activists were attacked in JNU by left groups. Among the victims are physically challenged students, girls and ABVP post holders."