Delhi Transport department extends window to hire e-auto women drivers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Department has extended the last date for applications from women for e-auto drivers. The government has decided to keep the window open for women drivers till the 33 per cent slots are filled.

Earlier, the last date was till 1st November. It was further extended up to 15th November. The Transport Department launched the scheme for registration of e-auto in October this year under which it had invited the online applications for the registration of 4,261 e-autos.

According to the data, the Transport Department received a total number of 19,885 applications till date for the registration of e-Autos, of which 19,187 were male applicants and 698 were female applicants.

Any woman with a valid driving license of Light Motor Vehicle or holder of a Three-Seater auto-rickshaws are eligible to apply for e-auto registration. The Public Service Vehicle badge is not required at the time of application. However, the successful applicant will have to obtain a PSV badge within 45 days of the draw of allotment.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: "Over the past one month, we've noticed a larger number of women applying and coming forward with enquiries. We realize that unless we stick to our mandate and give the required push, we will always end up making excuses to not let women be active participants."

"Imagine what 1,400+ women driving autos on Delhi roads would mean for themselves and also for the lakhs of women who would feel safer travelling in these autos," Gahlot added.