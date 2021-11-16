STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Transport department extends window to hire e-auto women drivers

The Transport Department received a total number of 19,885 applications till date for the registration of e-Autos, of which 19,187 were male applicants and 698 were female applicants.

Published: 16th November 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

E-auto driver, Women auto drivers

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Transport Department has extended the last date for applications from women for e-auto drivers. The government has decided to keep the window open for women drivers till the 33 per cent slots are filled.

Earlier, the last date was till 1st November. It was further extended up to 15th November. The Transport Department launched the scheme for registration of e-auto in October this year under which it had invited the online applications for the registration of 4,261 e-autos. 

According to the data, the Transport Department received a total number of 19,885 applications till date for the registration of e-Autos, of which 19,187 were male applicants and 698 were female applicants.

Any woman with a valid driving license of Light Motor Vehicle or holder of a Three-Seater auto-rickshaws are eligible to apply for e-auto registration. The Public Service Vehicle badge is not required at the time of application. However, the successful applicant will have to obtain a PSV badge within 45 days of the draw of allotment.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: "Over the past one month, we've noticed a larger number of women applying and coming forward with enquiries. We realize that unless we stick to our mandate and give the required push, we will always end up making excuses to not let women be active participants."

"Imagine what 1,400+ women driving autos on Delhi roads would mean for themselves and also for the lakhs of women who would feel safer travelling in these autos," Gahlot added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Transport Department Public Service Vehicle Women eauto drivers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp