Citizens demand cycle-friendly infra to tackle Delhi's pollution 

"...An eco-friendly way of living must be coupled with the infrastructure to support the same," stated Shruti Sinha, Manager, Policy and Outreach at Chintan.  

Published: 17th November 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Slogans of 'Cycle chalao, Pollution hatao' repeated over and over resonated with the crowd as a number of waste pickers residing in South Delhi’s Vivekanand Camp gathered outside their shanties on Tuesday to address the issue of air pollution. The rally that commenced at Chanakyapuri and continued all the way to India Gate was an initiative taken to advocate for a cycling-friendly infrastructure, essential to promote the use of cycles as an alternative mode of transport. 

Jai Prakash Chaudhary, secretary of Safai Sena—a registered group that advocates the rights of waste pickers, doorstep waste collectors, recyclers and other such essential workers—said, “Out of the garbage we collect, 20 per cent is sent for recycling. This helps reduce pollution. People can only shift to cycles if designated lanes are built by the government for cycling, and permits are given to cycle rickshaw drivers.” 

Organised by Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, this rally was an attempt to fight against air pollution as well as advocate for the rights of waste pickers. “This cycle rally is a statement of solidarity in the fight against air pollution. Yes, staying at home during a time when air pollution levels are on the rise is advisable. But how many people can afford to do that? Our waste pickers have to come out to collect waste every day, and they do it riding their cycles or cycle rickshaws. The Chief Minister recently suggested cycling once a day to reduce air pollution and we are in full support of the idea. But is Delhi a cycle-friendly city? Are cyclists and non-motorised transport users safe on the road? In other words, an eco-friendly way of living must be coupled with the infrastructure to support the same,” stated Shruti Sinha, Manager, Policy and Outreach at Chintan.  

The rally was also an attempt to put forth the problems faced by these essential workers. “Waste pickers contribute exceptionally in reducing carbon emissions. However, they are constantly harassed for the work they do. We want to draw attention to their issues through this rally,” added Balmukund, co-ordinator, Safai Sena.

Comments

