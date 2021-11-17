Clean air: Work from home, no construction in NCR

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), after a joint meeting with NCR states on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, issued a slew of directions to curb the soaring air pollution levels in Delhi- NCR. These include ban on entry of trucks in Delhi till November 21; shutting down of public/private schools, colleges and all educational institutions in the National Capital Region until further orders; state governments to allow work from home to 50% of the staff at least till November 21 in the region as well as encourage private establishments to follow suit, among others, the minutes of the meeting stated.

A joint meeting of the CAQM with states including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan was held to discuss steps to address air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region on directions of the Supreme Court. Minutes of the meeting issued late on Tuesday evening also stated that Delhi and the NCR states must stop all construction and demolition work till November 21, except for essential services such as “railways, Metro, airports and inter-state bus terminals, national security and projects of national importance subject to strict compliance of C&D waste management rules,” stated the minutes signed by Arvind Nautiyal, member secretary, CAQM.

The minutes of the meeting further said that of the 11 thermal plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi, only five — NTPC Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS; and Mansa — shall be allowed to schedule their operations. The other six plants have been instructed to remain inoperative till November 30.

Pollution compliance report to be submitted on Nov 22

Chief Secretaries of Delhi and NCR states will file a compliance report on Nov 22. The directions also say that Delhi and NCR states shall “enforce a strict ban on use of diesel generator sets except for emergency services”.