STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Clean air: Work from home, no construction in NCR

 The directions also say that Delhi and NCR states shall “enforce a strict ban on use of diesel generator sets except for emergency services”.

Published: 17th November 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Smog seen in the weather in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), after a joint meeting with NCR states on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, issued a slew of directions to curb the soaring air pollution levels in Delhi- NCR. These include ban on entry of trucks in Delhi till November 21; shutting down of public/private schools, colleges and all educational institutions in the National Capital Region until further orders; state governments to allow work from home to 50% of the staff at least till November 21 in the region as well as encourage private establishments to follow suit, among others, the minutes of the meeting stated.

A joint meeting of the CAQM with states including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan was held to discuss steps to address air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region on directions of the Supreme Court. Minutes of the meeting issued late on Tuesday evening also stated that Delhi and the NCR states must stop all construction and demolition work till November 21, except for essential services such as “railways, Metro, airports and inter-state bus terminals, national security and projects of national importance subject to strict compliance of C&D waste management rules,” stated the minutes signed by Arvind Nautiyal, member secretary, CAQM.

The minutes of the meeting further said that of the 11 thermal plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi, only five — NTPC Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS; and Mansa — shall be allowed to schedule their operations. The other six plants have been instructed to remain inoperative till November 30.

Pollution compliance report to be submitted on Nov 22
Chief Secretaries of Delhi and NCR states will file a compliance report on Nov 22. The directions also say that Delhi and NCR states shall “enforce a strict ban on use of diesel generator sets except for emergency services”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi air pollution Delhi air quality Delhi pollution Delhi AQI NCR air pollution NCR air quality NCR AQI
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp