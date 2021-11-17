STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court’s green light for herbal hookahs with Covid protocols

Justice Rekha Palli said the Delhi government and other authorities will not be allowed to interfere with the service of herbal hookahs by the petitioners in their restaurants.

Published: 17th November 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

hookah

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As an interim measure, the Delhi High Court has permitted the service and sale of herbal hookahs in restaurants and bars of the city. The court said that the owners will have to comply with Covid-19 protocols and use disposable pipes. They have to ensure that serving is done only in public spaces.

Justice Rekha Palli said the Delhi government and other authorities will not be allowed to interfere with the service of herbal hookahs by the petitioners in their restaurants. The court passed interim relief to the petitioners after considering the fact that almost all other activities including swimming and going to cinema halls have been regularised after the lockdown and restrictions. The court passed the order while hearing a plea that challenged an order of the Joint Commissioner of Police. 

The order had prohibited the sale and service of herbal hookahs in restaurants and bars across the city. The court posted the matter for further hearing on February 9 and granted six weeks’ time to the respondents for filing a counter affidavit and two weeks for filing a rejoinder. Speaking with this newspaper, government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said that in case if Covid-19 cases surge, the government will once again move an application to withdraw the order.

Separate petitions were filed by Breath Fine Lounge and Bar, TOS, R High Speedbar and Lounge, Verandah Moonshine and Sixth Empirica Lounge in West Punjabi Bagh, saying that they were serving herbal hookahs for which no licence is required as they are totally without tobacco but police were still conducting raids. 

The petitioners challenged the order of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing Unit) prohibiting the sale or service of herbal flavoured hookahs. Delhi government had been opposing the pleas saying that for a single mistake, the entire city would have to pay a heavy price, and allowing hookah consumption in public places may spread Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Justice Rekha Palli Breath Fine Lounge Bar Hookah Delhi Herbal hookah Herbal hookah Delhi
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp