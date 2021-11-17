Dhalao converted to book bank in Delhi's Janakpuri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping up with its ‘Zero Dhalao’ initiative, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, threw open a book bank in Janakpuri.

A shelf at the dhalao-turned

-book-bank at Janakpuri

The book bank has come up in the place of a previously existing dhalao (a three-walled structure in every locality used as the local dumpyard). South civic body officials said that people were free to donate books here and children from the economically weaker sections can avail of these books free of cost.

“Through the move, we can provide books to needy students and can help protect the environment through reuse of these books,” SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said. Bharti added that the civic body has taken initiatives such as Neki Ki Deewar, Shoes Bank, Toy Bank, etc., in all four zones to help the needy.