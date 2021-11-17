STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi, Haryana put construction work, industries on halt to curb pollution

Delhi and Haryana have suggested temporary shutdown of all industries in the region to curb the surge in air pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns.

Published: 17th November 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 07:36 AM

According to officials in the Delhi state environment department, it has suggested that all construction work and industries be shut down in the region.

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi and Haryana have suggested temporary shutdown of all industries in the region to curb the surge in air pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns. The proposal was made by officials from the two states at the joint meeting of states on Tuesday conducted by apex court-appointed Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

States including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh was held via video-conference. According to officials in the Delhi state environment department, it has suggested that all construction work and industries be shut down in the region.

After attending the meeting, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai addressed a virtual press meet where he said the Delhi government proposed a slew of changes including implementing work-from-home, and temporary shutdown of all construction activities and industries in the Delhi-NCR.

A senior Haryana Pollution Control Board official said that they have volunteered to temporarily shut down all industries that are not operating on Piped Natural Gas (PNG). They have also suggested that in order to bring down the pollution levels in the region, two of the biggest thermal powerplants of the state in Panipat, could also be temporarily shut down. 

“In the coming days we will also launch a major crackdown against all aged diesel (over 15 years) and petrol (over 10 years) vehicles. We are also requesting corporate houses to encourage work from home, so that vehicular emissions can be controlled,” the official said.

