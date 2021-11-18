Air pollution: Traffic Police bans entry of trucks in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital region (NCR), the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory prohibiting the entry of trucks -- except those carrying essential commodities -- in the city till November 21.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said specified measures issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to combat air pollution have to be implemented strictly by the agencies and departments concerned.

The measures also include banning the entry of trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, in Delhi till November 21 subject to further review, he said.

All truck unions, owners and drivers of trucks are advised to make adequate arrangements at their own level for proper parking and halting of their vehicles outside Delhi borders at suitable places like warehouses, transport hubs till November 21 when further orders will be issued by the CAQM or the Delhi government regarding the matter, the officer said.

He has also urged police authorities of neigbhouring NCR towns and cities to make adequate arrangements for diversion of trucks which will be allowed entry into Delhi to avoid congestion at border entry points.

The Delhi Traffic Police has intensified crackdown against those flouting pollution norms and those plying old vehicles with the deployment of teams at 170 locations across the city, officials said.

The crackdown has been undertaken to execute the city government's Winter Action Plan against the rising air pollution, they said.

Officials said they are also trying to ease traffic jams by asking people to drive in lanes and challans are being issued to violators.

They said Google Maps is being utilised to identify congested areas and steps are being taken to decongest 77 specific major corridors of the city.