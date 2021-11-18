East Delhi civic body deploys drone to combat dengue threat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a drone was used by a vector-control team of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to spray larvicide to check the spread of dengue in the city on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, cases of which have seen a record spike.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal claimed that the EDMC was the “first civic body” in the national capital to deploy a drone for control of vector-borne disease. Larvicide was sprayed on the banks of river Yamuna using a drone, which can carry a container with a capacity of 10-12 litre, he said.

“We have hired an agency for it as a pilot project, and if the response is good, we will deploy more drones for vector-control. One drone can cover 3 km range,” the mayor said. The aim is to supplement the efforts of the municipal team, especially to reach areas where staffers or volunteers cannot go to conduct the spraying, officials said.

Dengue cases in Delhi have seen a massive surge in November, triggering a blame game between the ruling BJP in civic bodies and the AAP, which leads the Delhi government in the city. The number of dengue cases in Delhi this season has crossed 5,270, the highest in the national capital in a year since 2015, according to a civic report released on Monday. Nearly 2,570 fresh cases of the vector-borne disease were logged in the city in the last one week. However, no fresh fatality was reported.