Interim injunction plea on Salman Khurshid’s book rejected

Passing the order, ACJ Preeti Parewa stated that injunction on the book would lead to hardship for the publishers and also curtail the right of speech and expression of the author.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, refused an ad-interim injunction against a book written by Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid. The suit was filed in Patiala House Court by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta. The court said he has failed to establish that the book will cause inconvenience to him.

“In the opinion of this court neither a prima-facie case nor any exceptional circumstance for grant of ad-interim ex parte injunction in favour of the plaintiff is made out in the present case. The plaintiff has failed to establish that the balance of inconvenience lies in his favour. Hence, the prayer for ad-interim ex-parte relief is declined at this stage,” said the court.

Passing the order, ACJ Preeti Parewa stated that injunction on the book would lead to hardship for the publishers and also curtail the right of speech and expression of the author. The court said Gupta can propagate against the book and can even publish rebuttals. Gupta had filed an injunction suit stating that a passage in the book has hurt sentiments of a large number of Hindus.

