'Delhi Police ranks seventh in sensitivity to public', says study

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a study by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF) Delhi Police ranked seventh among the Indian states and union territories (UT) for their sensitivity towards public, strict conduct, good behaviour, accessibility and accountability. The state police secured fifth place in technology adoption and 10th spot for smart policing.

IPF conducted the survey to assess citizens' perceptions and gauge the impact of PM Modi's smart policing initiative announced in 2014 at a conference in Guwahati. States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland, had the least scores on the Smart Policing List.

Bihar was also placed last in responsible policing, public trust in police and integrity and corruption free service. N Ramachandran, president & CEO OF IPF, said they received responses from 1,61,192 people across India, with 25,671 messages.

"It is important for the police to listen to the people. We believe the insights from the survey will help police to improve legitimacy, restore trust of the people, even as they strive to progressively bring about a transformation in policing. We hope this will motivate the state police to improve their performance," said N Ramachandran.