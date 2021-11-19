STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Delhi Police ranks seventh in sensitivity to public', says study

States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland, had the least scores on the Smart Policing List.

Published: 19th November 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a study by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF) Delhi Police ranked seventh among the Indian states and union territories (UT) for their sensitivity towards public, strict conduct, good behaviour, accessibility and accountability. The state police secured fifth place in technology adoption and 10th spot for smart policing. 

IPF conducted the survey to assess citizens' perceptions and gauge the impact of PM Modi's smart policing initiative announced in 2014 at a conference in Guwahati. States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland, had the least scores on the Smart Policing List.

Bihar was also placed last in responsible policing, public trust in police and integrity and corruption free service. N Ramachandran, president & CEO OF IPF, said they received responses from 1,61,192 people across India, with 25,671 messages. 

"It is important for the police to listen to the people. We believe the insights from the survey will help police to improve legitimacy, restore trust of the people, even as they strive to progressively bring about a transformation in policing. We hope this will motivate the state police to improve their performance," said N Ramachandran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Police Foundation Delhi Police Police sensitivity Police public sensitivity
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp