Inflation rate in Delhi lowest among metro cities: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

'The timely measures adopted by the Kejriwal government, kept the prices of commodities in Delhi stable during the COVID-19 period and did not increase much.'

Published: 19th November 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 09:21 AM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The inflation rate in the national capital was lowest among the five metro cities in 2020-21, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday. He claimed that the Kejriwal government kept prices under control even during COVID-19 and continously makes efforts to control and stabilize the prices of commodities through market interventions.

"The timely measures adopted by the government, kept the prices of commodities stable during the COVID-19 period," the minister said. He said that the city is more affordable to live as compared to other cities as food prices here are the "lowest" in the country.

Releasing the annual price index report prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Sisodia said the average annual inflation growth rate based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) in 2020-21 was only 3 per cent in Delhi as compared to 5 per cent nationally. "In 2020-21, city's increase in inflation was 3.0 per cent while Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru registered 4.6 per cent, 4.4 per cent, 4.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively," he said. 

The national inflation rate for food prices was 5.7 per cent while it was recorded at only 4.1 per cent in Delhi. The Housing Index of the Consumer Price Index saw an increase of 5.2 per cent in India, but in Delhi, it was only 3.9 per cent, Sisodia highlighted.

