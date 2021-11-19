Surmounting Challenges: Documentary on Delhi Metro to blaze the screen at IFFI in Goa

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Documentary film 'Surmounting Challenges', produced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the challenges faced during the implementation and construction of Phase III project, was selected for screening in the Indian Panorama section of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) scheduled to be held in Goa from 20th to the 28th November, 2021.

The 28-minute-long non feature film deals with various construction related challenges faced by the DMRC during its third phase of expansion. In Phase III, the DMRC constructed about 190 kilometres of new lines and had to encounter innumerable challenges such as construction in the congested old Delhi localities, passing through an extremely busy road intersection at Ashram and constructing Delhi Metro’s deepest station at Hauz Khas.

"With the help of new age graphics and interviews of the engineers who executed the difficult project, the film brings to light the massive effort put in by the DMRC to expand the Metro footprint in the National Capital Region (NCR)," said Anuj Dayal Executive Director, (Corporate Communications), DMRC.

Dayal added that the making the film in itself was a difficult task as thorough research on the challenges faced had to be done by a dedicated team of officials followed by recording of hours of interviews

of the engineers.

The DMRC said that extensive shooting of various locations along with retrieval of relevant archival footage were done to make the film a reality. Delhi Metro documented this film and entire construction process in the form of videos and photographs.