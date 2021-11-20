Challans for vehicles sans pollution paper

By Express News Service

3,500 Nearly challans worth over Rs 3.5 crore from November 1-17

In October 8,25,681 vehicles checked

With 9,522 challans issued worth more than Rs 9.5 crore

Over 8 lakh PUC certificates issued in Oct

17.71 lakh vehicles running without valid PUC by mid October

3,446 challans till November 17

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1993, those who fail to get a valid PUCC are

Liable to be challaned under Section 190(2)

Imprisonment of up to six months or fine up to K10,000, or both

Driver can lose their driving licence for 3 months

Total 1.34 crore registered vehicles