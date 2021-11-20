STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Challans for vehicles sans pollution paper

Delhi Transport department to penalise the vehicle owners without a valid Pollution Under Control ( PUC) certificate

Published: 20th November 2021 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

3,500 Nearly challans worth over Rs 3.5 crore from November 1-17

In October 8,25,681 vehicles checked

  • With 9,522 challans issued worth more than Rs 9.5 crore
  • Over 8 lakh PUC certificates issued in Oct
  • 17.71 lakh vehicles running without valid PUC by mid October
  • 3,446 challans till November 17

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1993, those who fail to get a valid PUCC are

  • Liable to be challaned under Section 190(2)
  • Imprisonment of up to six months or fine up to K10,000, or both
  • Driver can lose their driving licence for 3 months

Total 1.34 crore registered vehicles

  • Out of which without PUCC includes
  • Two-wheelers (13 lakh approx)
  • Four-wheelers (4.2 lakh)

