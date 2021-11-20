Challans for vehicles sans pollution paper

3,500 Nearly challans worth over Rs 3.5 crore from November 1-17
In October 8,25,681 vehicles checked
- With 9,522 challans issued worth more than Rs 9.5 crore
- Over 8 lakh PUC certificates issued in Oct
- 17.71 lakh vehicles running without valid PUC by mid October
- 3,446 challans till November 17
Under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1993, those who fail to get a valid PUCC are
- Liable to be challaned under Section 190(2)
- Imprisonment of up to six months or fine up to K10,000, or both
- Driver can lose their driving licence for 3 months
Total 1.34 crore registered vehicles
- Out of which without PUCC includes
- Two-wheelers (13 lakh approx)
- Four-wheelers (4.2 lakh)