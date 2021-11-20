STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court grants custody parole to wrestler in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

In one of the videos recovered from the phone of co-accused Prince, accused Loura is seen beating Dhankar, the final report stated. Loura was arrested on June 26, 2021.

Published: 20th November 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted five days custody parole to wrestler Gaurav Loura, one of the accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case involving Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, to appear for the school examination.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand allowed him to give Class 12 exams at a school in Haryana's Jhajjar district and asked him to incur the expenses of being escorted by the police to another state.

"The accused is granted custody parole for November 20, November 29, December 1, December 6, and December 10 from 12 noon to 6 pm for attending his exams on the above-mentioned dates," the judge said.

The court, in an order dated November 18, directed the accused to deposit Rs 20,000 after the prosecution stated that taking him to another state will cause an unnecessary burden of expenses on the state.

"Rest of the expenses shall be borne by the State," the judge added. The case in which Loura is accused relates to the alleged murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar.

Sushil Kumar is the main accused in the case. Loura, a student of the National Institute of Open Schooling, practiced wrestling in the Chhatrasal Stadium and belonged to the same village as Kumar, according to the chargesheet.

In one of the videos recovered from the phone of co-accused Prince, accused Loura is seen beating Dhankar, the final report stated. Loura was arrested on June 26, 2021.

Loura and Kumar, along with several others, had allegedly assaulted Dhankar and his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar succumbed to injuries later. According to the post-mortem report, he died due to "cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi court Chhatrasal Stadium
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp