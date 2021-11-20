STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro's Yellow line to be partially hit on on November 21 morning

While the train services on the remaining sections of the Yellow Line connecting from Samaypur Badli to Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat to Huda City Centre will continue to operate.

Published: 20th November 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Platform screen doors at a station on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

Platform screen doors at a station on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Train services of the interchanging stations at the Yellow Line metro station - Rajiv Chowk to Central Secretariat will be suspended on November 21 till 7.30 am due to the scheduled track maintenance work at the Central Secretariat metro station.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Central Secretariat Metro station on the intervening night of 20th/21st November 2021, train services on the morning of 21st November will be briefly regulated. Patel Chowk Metro station that falls between the two stations will also remain closed till resumption of train services in the section," said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

To facilitate the commuters, DMRC will provide free feeder bus service during this period. While the train services on the remaining sections of the Yellow Line connecting from Samaypur Badli to Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat to Huda City Centre will continue to operate.

“Further, to inform passengers about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains. Normal train services at Yellow Line will resume from 7:30 AM onwards,” said the DMRC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Chowk Yellow Line Delhi Metro Central Secretariat Delhi Metro services
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp