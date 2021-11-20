Delhi Metro's Yellow line to be partially hit on on November 21 morning

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Train services of the interchanging stations at the Yellow Line metro station - Rajiv Chowk to Central Secretariat will be suspended on November 21 till 7.30 am due to the scheduled track maintenance work at the Central Secretariat metro station.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Central Secretariat Metro station on the intervening night of 20th/21st November 2021, train services on the morning of 21st November will be briefly regulated. Patel Chowk Metro station that falls between the two stations will also remain closed till resumption of train services in the section," said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

To facilitate the commuters, DMRC will provide free feeder bus service during this period. While the train services on the remaining sections of the Yellow Line connecting from Samaypur Badli to Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat to Huda City Centre will continue to operate.

“Further, to inform passengers about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains. Normal train services at Yellow Line will resume from 7:30 AM onwards,” said the DMRC.