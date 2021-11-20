STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Four foreigners held for smuggling gold at Delhi international airport

Intelligence indicated that the gold smuggled in the form of machinery parts was being melted and moulded into bar/cylinder shapes before being disposed of in the local market.

Published: 20th November 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

The minimum permissible investment in the SGB will be 1 gram of gold.

Representational image. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an intelligence operation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), code-named 'Molten Metal', several Indian and foreign (Chinese, Taiwanese, and South-Korean) nationals suspected to be indulging in smuggling gold into India from Hong Kong using the air cargo route, were identified.

A consignment of the same was seized from the Air Cargo Complex, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the DRI said in a statement on Friday.

The intelligence indicated that the gold smuggled in the form of machinery parts was being melted and moulded into bar/cylinder shapes before being disposed of in the local market, it said. "Gold, weighing 85.535 kg, valued at approximately Rs 42 crore, has been seized. Four foreign nationals involved in the smuggling activities have been apprehended and are being questioned. While questioning it was revealed the two foreign nationals had stuck up a close relationship when they were previously behind bars for offenses of gold smuggling," it said. 

During the examination at the IGI airport, the consignment was found to contain electroplating machines fitted with transformers. The 'EI' laminates of the transformers were found to have been made of gold coated with nickel, to hide the identity of the gold.

"Approximately, 1 kg of gold was recovered from each of the 80 imported electroplating machines," it said. "Foreign nationals were conducting these activities from rented farmhouses/apartments in plush South Delhi and Gurgaon localities, with extreme precautions," it said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi airport Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Molten Metal Gold smuggling
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp