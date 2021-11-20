WorldSkills: Delhi contingent bags 12 gold, 9 silver

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time the Delhi contingent bagged 21 medals in its first ever regional competitions of 'WorldSkills' at Chandigarh from November 15-18 in skills such as cyber security, electrical installation, and fashion technology, among others.

A total of 53 skill stars participated in 28 skills. The participants were trained by the Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) in collaboration with world-renowned training partners for over 3,800 hours.

After felicitating the champions in Panchkula on Friday, DSEU VC Dr Neharika Vohra said, "As a university, we will focus on training for our skill champions and support them in their holistic development to increase their chances to secure an excellent performance at IndiaSkills and make Delhi and India proud."

Expressing their joy on winning gold medals in Cyber Security, Hardik Manocha and Ankit Kumar Sah said, "We trained rigorously for the last two months and put in a lot of hard work to excel. I am proud to have represented Delhi and be a part of the first Delhi contingent to have participated at WorldSkills regional competitions."

Of the total 21 medals, 12 participants have won gold medals and the remaining nine silver medals.Satyam Chandra Dey who bagged gold in fashion technology said, “The regionals are just a stepping stone to Worldskills. I will put in more training hours to reach the final destination and succeed as a WorldSkills champion.”

The 21 candidates who qualified the regional level competitions organised at Chandigarh will be now trained for IndiaSkills and represent Delhi at the competitions which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from December 2021. This will be the first time that Delhi is slated to participate in IndiaSkills.