Air pollution: Delhi schools are shut until further orders, other curbs extended till November 26

Schools in Delhi will remain closed for physical classes till further orders while online classes and board exams will continue.

Published: 21st November 2021 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajpath shrouded in smog, in New Delhi.

A view of the Rajpath shrouded in smog, in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Issuing fresh directions on the curbs to contain air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government on Sunday said all schools will continue to remain shut until further orders.

Other emergency measures ordered on Sunday night stated that the ban on entry of trucks in Delhi (except those carrying essential commodities) will continue, government offices shall remain closed, while officers will work from home. Private establishments are also advised to follow suit till November 26. 

The directions issued under section (5) of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 stated: "Air pollution levels are still very poor... Air quality early warning system for Delhi predicts that the air quality is likely to remain in poor to moderate category on November 22-23. For subsequent five days also, it is likely to remain in poor to lower end of 'very poor' category… It is felt that there is a need for further extension of curbs on the vehicular movement in Delhi."

On Sunday, Delhi's AQI was in the 'very poor' zone. 

"All heads of departments/organisations and local bodies, District Magistrates and District Deputy Commissioners of Police as well as all authorities shall implement the aforesaid directions in letter and spirit," said the order signed by principal secretary (environment) Sanjeev Khirwar.

Violation of directions may lead to imprisonment up to five years and/or fine of Rs 1 lakh. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai is likely to hold a high-level meeting with senior officers to decide future steps.

